BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.23.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $90.15 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $111.08.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The company’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

