Truist Financial Lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $95.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.