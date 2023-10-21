Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $212.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.