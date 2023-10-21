Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

PTGX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $829.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after buying an additional 607,056 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after buying an additional 1,008,813 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 208,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

