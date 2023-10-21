RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDNT

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -114.52 and a beta of 1.71. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,253,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 278.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 194,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.