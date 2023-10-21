SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $235.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.56.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.07. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.