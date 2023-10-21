SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $235.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.56.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.07. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications



SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

