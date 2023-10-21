Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $49.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

D stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.