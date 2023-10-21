JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $27.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.