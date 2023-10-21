Morgan Stanley Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $4.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPI Composites

TPI Composites Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.91. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The business had revenue of $381.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 440,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 211.6% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,747,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.