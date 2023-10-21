Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $314,650.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after buying an additional 117,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,259 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

