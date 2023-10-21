Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRSK. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.88. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after acquiring an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after acquiring an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

