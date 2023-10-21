Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLNC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

