Morgan Stanley Trims Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Target Price to $39.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.