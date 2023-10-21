Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $324,822.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,940,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,993,193.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $5,235,762. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

