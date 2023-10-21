Morgan Stanley Trims Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price to $21.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2,692.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 628,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 605,832 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 74.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group



Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.



