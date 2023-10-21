Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.93.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR stock opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.