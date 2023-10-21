Bank of America Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $75.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.23.

CL opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

