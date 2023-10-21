Citigroup Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $200.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $160.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 29.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

