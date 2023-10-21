American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $167.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.35. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

