Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a reduce rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.70.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

