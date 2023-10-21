Truist Financial Cuts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $50.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

