Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Lowered to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.50.

Get Waters alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $253.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 12 month low of $248.11 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Analysts expect that Waters will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $50,897,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.