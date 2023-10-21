Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.80 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Get Tenaris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TS

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tenaris by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 489,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 289,747 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.