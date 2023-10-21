Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $169.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.32.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $166.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.