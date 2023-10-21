Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BE. HSBC began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE BE opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 161,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,974,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,058,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 135,351 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

