Morgan Stanley Trims HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Target Price to $65.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.28%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $8,377,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,366,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

