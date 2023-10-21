NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $25.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.27.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

