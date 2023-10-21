Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

