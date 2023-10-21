Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $202.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $84.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

