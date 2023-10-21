Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $261.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.79.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $227.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day moving average of $217.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $169.01 and a 52-week high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

