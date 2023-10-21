Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.81.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

