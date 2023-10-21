Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.23.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $195.27 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $187.55 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

