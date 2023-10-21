American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.