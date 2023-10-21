Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after buying an additional 663,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

