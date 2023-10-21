National Bankshares Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$26.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. Raymond James downgraded Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.82.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Down 2.2 %

Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.81. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.41 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 19.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.9850523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.