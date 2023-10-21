National Bankshares Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$48.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$39.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.53. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$35.76 and a one year high of C$46.20.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2235169 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.246 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

