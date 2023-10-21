Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$24.00 price target on Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 8.83. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of C$12.26 and a 12-month high of C$22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -6.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.19.

About Ivanhoe Electric

