NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.55.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFI

NFI Group Trading Down 4.9 %

TSE:NFI opened at C$13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.63. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of C$885.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$854.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.2860302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.