Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.