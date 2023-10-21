Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.91.

SCHW opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

