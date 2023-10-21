Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$1.80 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medexus Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.