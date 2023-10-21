Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$1.80 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of MDP opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

