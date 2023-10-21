Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

WSBF stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 26.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

