Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.04.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$72.86 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

