Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBPB. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Potbelly had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 131.76%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 234.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,254 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 3.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

