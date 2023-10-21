Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 227.59%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 33.2% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.1% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 39,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 39.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 90.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

