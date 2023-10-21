Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company.

VTS opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $721.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. Vitesse Energy has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. Research analysts predict that Vitesse Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

In related news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 4,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $289,332.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,872,736.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,205,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 985.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

