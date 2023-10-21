PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.79.

Get PG&E alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PCG opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. PG&E has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.