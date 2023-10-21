MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MYRG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

