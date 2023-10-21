ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.71.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,382,900.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,454,970 shares of company stock worth $25,881,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.