Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVCY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,098,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 532,374 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

